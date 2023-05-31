Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 723,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,335. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.