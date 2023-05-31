Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 50,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 301,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

