Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $14.81. Engie shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 123,900 shares traded.

Engie Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Engie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.2102 per share. This is an increase from Engie’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

