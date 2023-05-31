Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 1,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

