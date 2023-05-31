Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 1,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard Mora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00.
Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
