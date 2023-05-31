Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

About Enthusiast Gaming

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,852. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.