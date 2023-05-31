Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.38

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.38 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 897616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

