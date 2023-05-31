EOS (EOS) Price Up 6.1% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $996.54 million and approximately $109.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003028 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,547,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,547,935 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

