EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 410,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2,777.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 146,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 89,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

