Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRA opened at $12.30 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of -245.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.92%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

