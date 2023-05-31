Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 3,991,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,553,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

