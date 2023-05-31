Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.56 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004977 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $96.56 million and $364,065.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,781.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00333079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00551202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00411089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,835,989 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.