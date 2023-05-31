Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

