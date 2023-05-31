Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.82.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eskay Mining (ESKYF)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.