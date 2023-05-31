Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Boosted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 494,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

