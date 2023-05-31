Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $186.12

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $186.12 and last traded at $186.77, with a volume of 165079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.53.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

