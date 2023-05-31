Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00037594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $297.16 million and $11.16 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,552,736 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.