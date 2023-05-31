Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,270.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF stock remained flat at $26.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

