Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.27 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $113.27 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,820,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

