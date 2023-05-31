Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.