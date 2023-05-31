Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXSR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $131.45.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.