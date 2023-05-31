Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXSR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $131.45.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of banking services. It offers commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded by Manville Doyle and Frank P. Doyle in 1890 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

