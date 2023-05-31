Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,586 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Exelixis worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

