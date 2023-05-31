Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,446. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,076.00.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

