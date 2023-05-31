Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $127,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

