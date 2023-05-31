Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.83. Farfetch shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 490,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

About Farfetch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Farfetch by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

