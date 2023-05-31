Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.83. Farfetch shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 490,499 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
