Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $645,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 10,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,120. The company has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

