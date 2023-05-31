Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $645,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
FMNB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 10,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,120. The company has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
