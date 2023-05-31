Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 12,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,111. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $66,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $66,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,923. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

