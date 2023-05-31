Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,690.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FURCF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

FURCF remained flat at $22.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

