Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 447,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

