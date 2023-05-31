FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FDX traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.09. The stock had a trading volume of 253,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

