FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.10 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average of $203.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

