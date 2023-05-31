Fernbridge Capital Management LP Sells 350,630 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 350,630 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,263,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

