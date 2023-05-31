Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.69 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $229.54 million and $70.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,740,811 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

