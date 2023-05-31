FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.57 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.