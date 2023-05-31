Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 2,120,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.