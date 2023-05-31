Financial Analysis: SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) vs. Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 3 1 0 2.00 SES 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carrefour currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 426.03%. SES has a consensus target price of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 51.17%. Given Carrefour’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrefour is more favorable than SES.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrefour and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.56 billion 0.16 $1.42 billion N/A N/A SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.83 million ($0.15) -39.86

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

About Carrefour

(Get Rating)

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

About SES

(Get Rating)

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.