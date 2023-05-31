Financial Contrast: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ozon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Ozon.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.56 $23.97 million $0.86 7.86 Ozon $4.10 billion 0.61 -$861.17 million ($3.95) -2.94

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40% Ozon -10.42% -642.17% -13.23%

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Ozon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

