Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,514.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 224,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,924,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. 2,762,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.