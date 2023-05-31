Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Update

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

FXCOW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

