Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Short Interest Update

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance
FXCOW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.
About Financial Strategies Acquisition
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Strategies Acquisition (FXCOW)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.