Finepoint Capital LP Acquires 17,500 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Prothena comprises approximately 6.3% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned 0.67% of Prothena worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. 137,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $14,765,350. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

