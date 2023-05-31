Finepoint Capital LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 131,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,034,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up 5.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 264,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

