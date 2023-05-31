Finepoint Capital LP Grows Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Arvinas comprises about 4.8% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.81% of Arvinas worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 144,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

