First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

