First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Solar by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16. First Solar has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

