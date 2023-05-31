First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 401,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 260,217 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $43.77.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

