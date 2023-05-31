First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 270.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

