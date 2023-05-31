First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
