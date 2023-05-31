First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $80.17. Approximately 14,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

