First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $80.17. Approximately 14,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.