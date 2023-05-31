First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. 345,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,096. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

