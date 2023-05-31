FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

FirstRand Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

