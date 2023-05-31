Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,546.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and systems for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery, and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Other.

