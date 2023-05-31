Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,546.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FSPKF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.