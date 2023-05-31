Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.63 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82). Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.46.

In other Fiske news, insider Tony R. Pattison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,403.36). 72.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

