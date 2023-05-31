Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 255419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.02 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.93.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
